Pogba, it’s all wrong. Inzaghi plays Inter with Porto
In this episode of ‘Che Domenica’ Juve’s 4-2 defeat of Sampdoria, Roma’s knockout against Sassuolo at the Olimpico, but also the eve of Milan-Salernitana and Inter’s delicate moment. Finally, cycling with the closure of the Tirreno-Adriatico. Watch the episode of ‘Che Domenica’ with Stefano Agresti and Michela Cuppini
#Pogba #wrong #Inzaghi #play #Inter #Video #Gazzetta.it #Porto
Colombia, for another suit in the World Baseball Classic
Colombia leaves this Monday looking to set foot in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classicwhen faced with Britain, who...
Leave a Reply