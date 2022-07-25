Injury to the lateral meniscus of the right knee: this is the result of the exams that Paul Pogba underwent, who at this point is at great risk for Juve’s debut in the league against Sassuolo (15 August at 8.45 pm). This is the press release published on the official website of the Juventus club on the conditions of the French midfielder: “Following the pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba was subjected to radiological investigations which revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. In the next few hours he will be subjected to a specialist orthopedic counseling. Therefore, he will not take part in the trip to Dallas to continue his treatment. “