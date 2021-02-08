Manchester United have received bad news to start the week. After Saturday’s draw against Everton, where the Red Devils received the third goal in injury time (3-3), the focus of attention now falls on Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder had to retire during the game due to a muscular problem, replaced by Fred, and the results are not encouraging: Pogba is going to miss the next few weeks. This means that he will not be against West Ham in the FA Cup and, above all, in neither of the two games against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

“He was finding his form and enjoying football. It is an injury that will take a few weeks to recover, he is already working with the club’s medical services. Paul has been very important to us and we are not going to take any risks, so it will be a few weeks, “Solskjaer explained.