The Frenchman comes out after 24 minutes to the applause of the stadium. He was back in the starting lineup after more than a year. Left quadriceps problem

Di Maria’s face sums up the thought of an entire stadium. At minute 21 the cameras frame him on the bench and he shakes his head in resignation, worried. Paul Pogba, back in the starting lineup after more than a year, got hurt again. Again. And he cries in despair.

Chronicle — The Frenchman collapsed on the ground in the 22nd minute, near the touchline, a stone’s throw from Allegri. This time it’s serious, you understand immediately. After a couple of steps on the grass, Paul lies down and cries, pulling the shirt over his face. And in the meantime Allianz applauds, including the Cremonese fans who arrived in Turin. All with Pogba, who left the field in the 24th minute – replaced by Arek Milik – and was followed by Di Maria in the locker room. Chronic bad luck. See also Central Danilo leaves a hole in the wing: Juve, all the names in the sights

What’s wrong with Pogba? — Pogba fell to the ground after kicking with his right foot and then touched his left leg. The Juve doctors immediately entered the field to apply spray ice on the left quadriceps. It is a muscle problem.

How many stops — A few numbers: this year Pogba has played nine games in all competitions: six in Serie A, three in the Europa League and one in the Coppa Italia. He hadn’t played as a starter since 19 April 2022, Manchester United-Liverpool, out after ten minutes due to an injury. Yet another. From there a long ordeal from which he has not yet come out. First the meniscus, which ended up knocked out during the summer tour with the black and whites, then the knee operation and finally the adductor injury remedied in March. Now a new stop. In Manchester he missed a hundred games in six seasons. The curse continues.

