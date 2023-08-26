Radio Mercato announces a 150 million Saudi raise over three years. The Frenchman on his way back: he could play a part of the match against Bologna

Paul Pogba is in perfect line with the recovery plan drawn up for him by the trainers after returning from vacation. The Frenchman started working on July 3, a week earlier than his companions, and after an initial period of individual work he returned to the group. After the bench in Udine, the midfielder is close to making his first appearance of the season: already tomorrow, against Bologna, he could put his first minutes in his legs in an official match. If everything goes smoothly, immediately after the break for the national teams he could find his first starting shirt again.

Good news for Allegri and Juve, who would return to relying on the player after a year of almost total absence (only 160 minutes last season). But behind the joy of Pogba's return there could also be a new market trap and – why not – a consequent assessment of the Juventus club on his behalf. Let's go in order: the Frenchman is among the stars that light up the imagination of the Saudi Pro League, net of the denials a month ago the footballer accepted the invitation to visit the Al-Ittihad facilities in Jeddah, but postponed until later the decision on his possible transfer to Arabia. At the basis of his choice was the need to physically recover, a goal that now seems to be very close.

According to rumors from the Arab market, the Saudis are ready to raise up to 150 million to guarantee Pogba for three years. Practically, for every single season, a figure five times higher than what he earns at Juve. Among other things, in Turin the player also finds himself in an embarrassing position because he turns out to be the highest paid of the squad (with his 8 million plus 2 bonus) and is in contrast with the club's downsizing policy. Last season for Juve it was almost a lost investment, today – despite the recovery – he appears very far from being able to guarantee performances worthy of the most representative player in the squad. In Saudi Arabia, the market will close on 7 September, one week after Italy: a monstrous relaunch could convince everyone.