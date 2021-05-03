Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Frenchman Paul Pogba, the Manchester United player, stressed that he is not too busy with the issue of participating in matches, as an alternative and not an essential one, stressing that this only happens when he is not in his full physical fitness.

It is noticeable in the recent matches of the “Red Devils” that Pogba is about to gradually return to his best “form”, after a few months of suffering due to injuries, and having to sit on the “bench”.

In an interview with the French “Plus” channel, Pogba said: I feel that I have become better off physically, and this gives me the right to be in the starting line-up of the team, and I have already succeeded in that. This understanding is reflected in the results.

When Pogba was asked about a statistic saying that “United” gets 2.2 points in the match if he sits on the “bench”, compared to 1.9 points only if he participates in the main, he said: I did not know this statistic, and he commented sarcastically: If that happens Indeed, I fully understand why the coach sometimes puts me on the “bench!” And in any case, this represents a kind of challenge for me, and my current goal is to apply the opposite of this statistic, and my hope is that my team will win more in my presence and not in my absence.

Despite this, Pogba does not find a “problem” in sitting on the “bench”, although the situation has changed greatly during recent matches, where he has become a key player, after he also gained the confidence of the Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who said this week that he hopes to Pogba continues his adventure with the “Red Devils” in the new season.

Pogba, the world champion crowned with France in the World Cup in Russia 2018, was decisive this season only 12 times (6 goals and 6 assists). The “roosters” team, and asked: How can I be decisive in scoring goals and making them, when I am more tasked with such defensive tasks ?!

Pogba hopes to end the current season well, by winning the European League Championship, “Europa League”, but he admitted that his focus after that will be with his country, which will participate in the “Euro 2020” tournament that will be held next June, and he said: I know very well the importance that It is represented by the tournament for French fans.