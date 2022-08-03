It is no mystery that there was a different convenience, between Paul Pogba and Juventus, among the various solutions that were on the table for the best recovery strategy from the meniscus injury of the Octopus right knee. In these cases it is normal for the player to have the last word, since it is his health, and for this reason the final decision on the desire to take the softer path came without tearing. But, inevitably, after looking for each other for a long time and just hugging each other to celebrate the wedding-bis, this choice and what will follow are the first opportunity to test the mutual trust of a rediscovered relationship.