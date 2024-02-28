Football: doping, Paul Pogba disqualified

The National Anti-Doping Tribunal has banned Paul Pogba for 4 years. The request of the anti-doping prosecutor's office was therefore accepted. The Juventus midfielder, 31 years old on March 15th, could therefore end his career like this.

THE The player's lawyers could appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne who will be asked to confirm or deny the disqualification.