Pogba dance: show at the Juventus Christmas dinner

Paul Pogba at the Christmas dinner Juventus performs with a ‘Pogba dance‘ spectacular. Here is the ballet of the French midfielder who receives applause from his teammates.





Pogba returns, Paul returns to training with Juventus

Paul Pogba is back. Almost. Good news at home Juveafter the past few days Massimiliano Allegri he had sounded the alarm (“He didn’t do even one meter of training”). But now he’s back. The French midfielder is back to racing on the Continassa field. “I missed him too much!”, He wrote on social media. The return to the field seems closer. Evelina Christillina member of UEFA on the Fifa Council and a great black and white fan, sparked hopes at Tuttosport: “I had already seen Pogba in the stands in the first half, but he was talking to President Macron at intervals and I didn’t want to disturb them. At the interval, instead , I found him sitting alone in the lounge. So I approached him and in French I asked him how he was. He replied with a smile ‘I’m much better, I’m ready to come back in January’. I saw it big shape, kind, affable with everyone”.

Pogba return, dream of Napoli-Juventus?

Pogba’s return to the field with Juventus? Not in the field of Cremona on January 4, nor in Juventus-Udinese of 7, the hope of the bianconeri is that it can be available to Massimiliano Allegri on January 13 for the big match Naples-Juventus. Over the next three weeks, the French midfielder (who due to his injury had to miss the World Cup in which the blues lost an exciting final against Argentina) will continue his work which involves physical reconditioning to regain strength and endurance in the muscles and hope, if all goes well, is that Allegri will be able to find his midfielder in the squad for the supersida against the Azzurri.

