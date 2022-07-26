Pogba, lateral meniscus knocked out. Bad news for Juventus

Bad news for Paul Pogba and Juventus. The injury of the French midfielder is more serious than previously thought: after the radiological examinations a lesion of the lateral meniscus emerged. Max Allegri will have to do without the former Manchester United star for a while. Let’s see the situation.

There injury of the lateral meniscus it will force Paul Pogba to operate with a two-month stop. The world champion France midfielder will undergo specialist orthopedic consultation in the United States and could be operated on shortly to speed up his recovery time. Pogba did not follow the team to Texas. Juve are preparing to face Barcelona in the second of the three friendlies of this tour (then there will be Juve-Real Madrid on July 31 and the match against Atletico Madrid on August 7 before the debut in Serie A).

Pogba injury: the matches he is likely to miss with Juventus

Pogba will miss Juventus’ championship debut against Sassuolo on August 15th and the first two days of the Champions League, scheduled for 6-7 September and 13 and 14 September. The return to the field if he were to have an operation will be in late September-early October. In this perspective, Juventus will have to do without its midfielder in several Serie A matches in addition to the one with Sassuolo: Sampdoria-Juventus (22/8), Juventus-Roma (27/8), Juventus-Spezia (31 / 8), Fiorentina-Juventus (3/9), Juventus-Salernitana (11/9) and perhaps also Monza-Juventus (18/9). On 2 October with Juventus-Bologna and, even more so on 4/5 for the third day of the Champions League, there should be no doubts: Pogba will be available to Max Allegri.

