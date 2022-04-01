London (Reuters)

Manchester United coach Ralph Rangnick said on Friday that midfielder Paul Pogba should be flexible and play in the position the team needs, after the Frenchman complained of a change in the nature of his position at Old Trafford.

Pogba said in an interview that he was not happy with his career at United, explaining that it was difficult for him to maintain a consistent level with his constantly changing position with the team, compared to his well-known role with the France national team.

“I heard he said he’s played in different positions in the past two weeks,” Rangnick told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Leicester City. Since the West Ham game on January 22, we’ve lost three strikers – Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani, who has been injured again and will be out for the next two weeks and with Bruno Fernandes or Scott McTominay out, one of the players will have to play a different role. Pogba is a flexible player and can play in 6, 8 or even 10 positions. That’s normal.

Rangnick also touched on defender Harry Maguire, who is struggling to get back into shape at United, when he was booed by England fans during their friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley. Rangnick described the incident as “unusual” but “it will not be repeated at Old Trafford”.

“Maguire knows very well my attitude towards him,” Rangnick said. “He has been a very special player for the team and the club. He is the team leader. I did not understand what happened at Wembley, it will not happen in our stadium with the Red Army behind the team and our captain. He has been playing well for Manchester United and England for the past two years.

He continued: I did not watch the England match, but I heard what happened after they announced the starting lineup. It’s hard to understand… It’s unusual for this to happen in an international match.”

Rangnick added that his players are always in the spotlight because they are compared to the greats of the club.

He continued, “Some players have been criticized in the past few months. For example, Fred, a very important player, plays regularly for the national team and Brazil. I watched his match and he did well. Maybe it has to do with the high expectations about this club and people tend to be compared to past players and legends. Fred, Scott and Harry are important players who do their part perfectly.”