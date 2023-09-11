A few hours after the news that shook the Italy of football and affected Juventus and Paul Pogba, the Juventus club responded with an official note published on its website: “Juventus Football Club announces that today the player Paul Labile Pogba received the precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the adverse outcome of the analyzes carried out on 20 August 2023. The Company reserves the right to evaluate the next procedural steps.”