Paris (Union)

Vout van Aert “Jumbo-Visma” took first place in the “Stage 20” of the Tour de France, which included a race against time over a 40.7 km track, from Marival to Rocamadour, where he finished the race in a time of 47 minutes and 59 seconds. , with an average speed of 50,877 km/h, while Tadi Bugachar from Team Emirates finished third, 27 seconds behind.

The general classification positions for the tour did not change after this stage, as Bogachard continued to occupy second place in the general classification, 3 minutes and 34 seconds behind leader Vengard before the start of the final stage in Paris on a track of 115.6 km, ending in the Champs-Elysees, and Bogachard also managed to maintain On the white shirt for the third time in a row.

Taddei Bogachar said: “The Tour de France was very exciting, with Vinguard being my opponent, and included many achievements and disappointments caused by the misfortune of the participating teams. This will only increase my determination and determination to return to participate in the Tour de France with a stronger performance in the future.