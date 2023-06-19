Destiny is really mocking. Urska Zigart is Tadej Pogacar’s girlfriend. She is two years older, 26, and she rides on the World Tour with Australian Jayco-AlUla. She trains very often with Tadej, who is also on vacation, and yesterday she came very close to her first WorldTour victory. In the third stage of the Tour of Switzerland in Ebnat / Kappel, 120km, she Urska attacked with 13km to go and was caught at 100m! Victory in the sprint for the 21-year-old Eleonora Gasparrini from Piedmont who, ironically of fate, runs for the Uae-Adq, precisely the women’s team of Pogacar…. The Cuban Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) and the Czech Tereza Neumanova (Liv Racing).

The words “I still can’t believe it, it’s beautiful and I’m very happy – explains Gasparrini -. It’s my first WorldTour victory and it’s a special day that I won’t forget. Last year I won, but it was a victory at the photo finish and I hadn’t I couldn’t even cheer. Today, however, I took it with all my strength and I was able to raise my arms to the sky. Then it’s a WorldTour race, a whole other level. My teammates did a great job and I have to thank them all . From the beginning there were various attempts to extend and we always controlled. Then in the final we collaborated well with other teams to go and close the break. I knew this ramp at the finish that was perfect for me, but between the saying and doing… things are never taken for granted. It was important not to leave too early and I did it well, recovering positions forcefully in the final metres. A victory that gives me even greater awareness and a lot of morale for the future. good especially to the head”.