The last winner of the Tour de France, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE), conquered this Sunday the 107th edition of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, the ‘Dean’ of the classic cyclists, ahead of the world champion, the French Julian Alaphilippe . Pogacar was the strongest sprint among a group of five runners, including Alejandro Valverde, who finished fourth. At 22, the Slovenian phenomenon becomes the youngest winner of the ‘Dean’ since it was achieved in 1977 by the Frenchman Bernard Hinault, who was also the last Tour winner to also prevail in Liège (1980).

“I knew that Alaphilippe had a long sprint, I got on his wheel and was able to come back,” celebrated Pogacar, who last year finished third in another reduced sprint that his compatriot Primoz Roglic won and in which Alaphilippe was already second. The Frenchman surrendered to the young Pogacar: «He is a phenomenon. Everyone knows his results in recent years, since he became professionals, obtaining results in his first races: podium in the Vuelta a España in his first participation in a big one, the last Tour … and many other races » .

“Tadej was ready” in the sprint, Alaphilippe continued. ‘He threw it properly, from behind … I don’t feel like I made a mistake. Pogacar managed the sprint and timing well. Congratulations to him, “added the French runner.

Third after the 259 kilometers of race was another French rider, David Gaudu, ahead of the veteran former Spanish world champion. The ‘Bala’, quadruple champion in Liege, could not celebrate his 41 years on the podium this Sunday. Canadian Michael Woods, who caused the final break, finished fifth. “Of course I would have liked to make the podium and win would have been the milk, but they have left me all the weight in the sprint,” Valverde said after the race, who was “happy” with fourth place.

Third in the previous edition of the ‘Dean’ last October, Pogacar conquered his first classic on a sunny day. Last Wednesday, the young Slovenian could not start the Walloon Arrow after the health authorities denied his team participation because of a positive for covid-19 in the team.

In this 107th edition of the last European spring classic, one of the five most important of the cycling season, the Ineos (Tao Geoghegan Hart and Michal Kwiatkowski) were in charge of blowing up the race. The first time 35 kilometers to the finish line, without being able to surprise the rest of the favorites. The second time, in the climb of les Forges, where the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz escaped from the leading group before being caught in the climb of Roche-aux-Faucons.

In that ascent, the last of the eleven present on the route, Canadian Michael Woods (fifth on the finish line) started the definitive escape, which soon took shape with a twenty-second advantage. In the sprint that Valverde tackled at the head, Pogacar was placed at the wheel of Alaphilippe, whom he surpassed by centimeters over the finish line.