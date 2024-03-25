Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Tadi Pogačar, a UAE team rider, won the top spot in the general classification in the Tour de Catalunya, recording his fourth victory upon his arrival at Montjuc Mountain, after the Slovenian rider triumphed in the final stage of the World Tour race with a fast start, beating Dorian Godon (AG2R Decathlon Team), And Joel Martin (Team Cofidis), won the general classification, achieving this by 3 minutes and 41 seconds over Mikel Landa (Team Sodal Quick Step), and 5 minutes and 3 seconds over Egan Bernal (Team Ineos Grenadiers).

It is noteworthy that the UAE team has won 19 wins this season so far.

Pogacar said: “We had a different plan, so we tried to win with Marc Soler, but he probably started a little early when he decided to attack on the first lap, and despite his best efforts, he was unable to win, and then towards the end of the race, Almeida almost succeeded.” “I was very happy to achieve another win, so I conserved my energy in case his attempt did not succeed, and the stage ended with a quick start. I am very happy to achieve another win, which is a reward for the exemplary performance presented by the entire team, as we always had Derraj in front in the decisive moments.”