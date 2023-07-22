The Slovenian had his personal revenge and won the last mountain section of the 110th edition of ‘La Grande Boucle’. In an explosive final sprint he beat Felix Gall, the Yates brothers and the Dane, who secured the yellow jersey and must only arrive in Paris on Sunday to endorse it. A hard crash by Carlos Rodríguez dropped him back to fifth place in the general classification. Italian Giulio Ciccone, mountain champion.

The penultimate stage of the 2023 Tour de France, which had a mountainous 133.5 kilometer route, between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering, was the revenge for Tadej Pogačar. Last week. Although he fell short of the title due to a relentless time trial by Jonas Vingegaard on Tuesday and a collapse in the Alps on Wednesday, the Slovenian was able to get it off his chest with a sprint finish.

The UAE Emirates man claimed his second victory on this Tour – the 11th of his career – with his explosive speed to easily reach the finish line before the Austrian Felix Gall and the Danish Vingegaard.

The virtual runner-up, who had warned on Friday that he would seek victory if physical conditions allowed him, gave indications of his aspirations today, with six kilometers to go, when he launched an attack to get away from the peloton except for the other members of the podium.

With a high rhythm, he captured the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot –winner of the distinction for combativeness on Saturday- and his pursuers. Finally, after waiting for brothers Adam and Simon Yates, he came to the finish in a small group of five riders to demonstrate his strength in the sprint.

News in development…