The last mountain stage in the Tour de France was won by Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian defeated, among others, yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingegaard in the sprint. However, Vingegaard remains in the lead in the general classification and will enter Paris with the yellow jersey on Sunday’s final stage.

Although the ride through the Vosges on Saturday was relatively short at more than 133 kilometers, there were several tough climbs. For GC riders, the twentieth stage in the Tour was a last chance for day success. The entire top four in the Tour therefore fought for the stage victory until the last.

The decisive attack was launched more than ten kilometers from the finish line by Vingegaard and Pogacar, who were accompanied by the Austrian Felix Gall. The twin brothers Adam and Simon Yates also joined, but two-time Tour winner Pogacar was too fast for everyone in the final sprint.

The 24-year-old Slovenian of UAE Team Emirates retains his second place in the overall standings, teammate Adam Yates comes in third. Pogacar also won the sixth stage of this Tour de France and has a total of eleven stage victories in his career.