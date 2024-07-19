Just after crossing the finish line, Jonas Vingegaard reaches out his left hand and finds the right hand of Remco Evenepoel, who is just a few centimetres ahead. The two humans happily shake hands. Vingegaard then lets himself be wooed by his love, Trine, who hugs him and wraps him up, then lets him collapse exhausted on the bike, and with great, spasmodic sighs, he catches his breath.

The man of another time, he, drinks a small bottle of water in one gulp. Not a sign of fatigue on his serene face, not a drop of sweat, almost a smile.

It’s Tadej Pogacar. He has reached the finish line first, 1m 42s ahead of his podium companions, who are five and seven minutes ahead of him in the general classification respectively. The Tour is not over. The Slovenian does not want it to end. He needs two more days of stages in his garden, so close to his Monte Carlo, to celebrate the apotheosis of his third Tour after two years defeated by Jonas Vingegaard with more atomic fireworks: he has already won four stages, he would not mind winning six. “I lost one Tour because I made a mistake following the attacks of Roglic and Vingegaard.” [Galibier 2021]the other because I ran it with a half-broken wrist and a splint,” he says. “I’m back to being my old self, and even better.”

This is what Pogacar said. The new Pogacar. Another dimension.

Richard Carapaz looks up and can see the Cima de la Bonette, the mysterious mountain whose pointed neck he surrounds at 2,802 metres above sea level, and when he does so he feels at home, at the height of his Carmelo, the town of Carchi, 2,830 metres above sea level, in his Ecuador, in his life when he got up at five in the morning to milk his grandfather’s cows. At altitude, where others find carbon monoxide, he enjoys it with oxygen, his body accustomed to it, his blood vessels as efficient as drip irrigation pipes. Every drop of blood is life, a treasure in old cycling, which is what the Olympic champion interprets like no one else. He scores first on the Summit. He adds 40 points. Suddenly he is the king of the mountain, as he was four years ago. A stage of exhaustion, like those before, like the one Miguel Indurain rode in the same territory 31 years ago, when at the end, in the sprint, he lifted his foot and his head and almost his hands so that Tony Rominger could beat him. And he didn’t need any more.

After 18 days of short, intense lives, to the rhythm of Tadej Pogacar’s countless watts, on the 19th day, that of the Hannibal-like crossing of the great Alps, from the border with Piedmont to the sea, Vars, Bonette, Isola 2000, the Tour seems to be coming back to its senses. Climbers on the break, leaders leaving their team to calmly avoid the chaos. Let everyone work. All on the wheel. Hard pedalling. Fainting. Shocks. Searching for the impossible day. To fulfil the dream of an existence. The food for the cyclists in the peloton. The fuel for the heart of Matteo Jorgenson, Jonas Vingegaard’s lieutenant, who is given freedom by his boss to go in search of a major stage victory. That of Carapaz, the agile climber with polka dots.

There are moments, just a few seconds, unexpected, a shock, when the mechanism of existence reveals itself, so clearly, before our eyes. Only a third of the climb to the 2,000 metres of Isola 2000 has been completed, the steepest section of the old Col della Lombarda, which is not a purple green in the confines of Piedmont, but an evil wind. Jorgenson is closing in on victory at 2m 45s ahead. Simon Yates and Richard Carapaz are chasing him. Cycling from another era. As soon as he passes under the banner announcing that there are 10 kilometres to go to the finish, Adam Yates stands up and accelerates even more, having been pulling in a crescendo of Ravel’s Bolero from his Tadej’s ever-shrinking group. Carlos Rodriguez has already dropped off, Mikel Landa is already holding on with his teeth, Remco and Jonas are already panting. Pogacar, in yellow, is already attacking. That’s the moment. Like in Kubrick’s 2001, Yates and the others are the hominids who throw the bone into the air, which, in a supersonic transition, transforms, as Strauss plays, into a spaceship orbiting a strange planet. The ship is yellow, and a clear smile shines on it, and a blond lock of hair sticks out through the slits of a yellow helmet. The illusion of old cycling fades. The others pedal. He floats over the rough road, as if he were extracting helium from the scarce oxygen at high altitude. The stage progressed in arithmetic progression, few by few, backwards, forwards. Pogacar devours time in geometric progression. Evenepoel and Vingegaard, and Landa lend a hand, protect each other, each one looks for his space. It’s the countdown game. Jorgenson’s 2.45, 1.45 a kilometre later; 45s at five kilometres. 10s, at 2.5 kilometres. Pogacar is in another dimension. Two kilometres later he is alone, ahead. “I needed to do it. The Visma have been pushing us hard all day. They have made my team work hard. I had to do it for them. I knew I could do it. I know this mountain better than my home. I must have climbed it 15 times in two weeks, when I was here after the Giro,” he explains. And he smiles. “And I really have a lot of respect for Jonas. I couldn’t wish for a better rival. I think that, like Jonas, more or less, Remco is coming to form a golden age of cycling. And I am enjoying these battles between one another. And I am also enjoying watching the races when I am not there, when other competitors are there. And this also motivates me.”

