COLPISA Tuesday, 26 July 2022, 17:05



Bad news for the Tour of Spain, which is left without the participation of the cyclist who was called to be its great claim. The Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who has just finished second in the Tour de France, will not compete in the next edition of the Spanish round, from August 19 to September 11, as announced by his team on its website. official.

Although at first Pogacar did have in his plans to compete in the Vuelta, he has modified his initial idea when he saw that he finished exhausted in Paris. At the end of the Grande Boucle, he already anticipated his change in forecasts. “I think I will not go to La Vuelta, I do not see myself doing another big one this year,” he said in a declaration of intent that he already glimpsed the decision now announced by his team.

Pogacar, 23, could not add his third consecutive Tour in this edition, where he was overtaken by the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, and will return to competition next weekend in the Clásica San Sebastián, before taking a period of break to face the end of the course.

The Donostiarra test will exhibit muscle with the participation of two of the three best of this past Tour. The champion Jonas Vingegaard will not be there, but Tadej Pogacar and Wout van Aert will, who can be considered the strongest in the world squad today. The Belgian is one of the great attractions of this edition because he will debut in a race in Spain.

However, Pogacar will not be at La Vuelta, where he finished third in 2019, and will prepare the Plouay Grand Prix, in France, on August 28, and those of Quebec and Montreal, on September 9 and 11, as a prologue to the Championship of the World in Australia, on September 25. He will close the season at the Giro di Lombardia, where he took victory in 2021, in early October.