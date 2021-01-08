He UAE, in which the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, winner of the Tour de France, is already preparing for the 2021 season in its host country and will carry out the vaccination against COVID-19 for its entire organization chart. East On Thursday, the vaccination began in the Emirati formation, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, with priority for the runners and the rest of the structure that will resume the campaign at the end of January, as is the case with Tadej Pogacar, who will be at the start of the Mallorca Challenge at the end of the month.

The training led by Mauro Gianetti is the first in the world squad to undergo vaccination, and for this they have chosen the Sinopharm product, developed jointly by China, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and already used by the latter country in recent weeks in the national vaccination campaign with more than a million people already involved. In the first part of the concentration will also include meetings with the sponsors and various commitments of the squad.

In the second half of the rally, based on Al-Ain, specific workouts will begin, where the runners will face challenging terrain, including the climb to Jebel Hafeet, where Tadej Pogaar won the fifth stage of the 2020 UAE Tour.