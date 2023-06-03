“I improve every day, and I am confident that I will be one hundred percent for the Tour.” In video conference today, Tadej Pogacar spoke for the first time after the accident of 23 April at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, when he fractured his left scaphoid and lunate. “When I first went out on the road, I had a little pain in my hand when I shifted gears or braked – said the 24-year-old Slovenian from the UAE-Emirates -. But now I’m rediscovering the feeling with the bicycle. He will not participate in the Tour of Slovenia from 14 to 18 June, but I plan to be in the Slovenian national championships the following week. When the retreat is over, I’ll go do some reconnaissance of the stages of the Tour. And then I’ll finish up my preparation in Sestriere”. The French race will start on July 1st from Bilbao. Meanwhile, from Sunday the Tour of the Dauphiné with Jonas Vingegaard, reigning Tour champion.