Tadej Pogacar’s assault on the third Tour de France will pass through Italy: the 23-year-old Slovenian, king of the Grande Boucle 2020 and 2021, will train with his UAE-Emirates team-mates in Livigno after the team has signed a collaboration agreement with the Valtellina locality in the province of Sondrio. The team of Ticino manager Mauro Gianetti will prepare both the next Tour and the Vuelta in the area.

Inigo San Millan, the head of performance, says: “We were looking for a quality environment and facilities, and we are sure to find them here. In this way we will be able to better prepare some of the most important events of the year “. Pogacar closed the first part of the season at the Freccia Vallone (after winning Uae Tour, Strade Bianche and Tirreno Adriatico) by skipping the Liege for the mourning (death of his mother) of his girlfriend Urska Zigart who had forced him to return to Slovenia. He is expected to return to competition at the Tour of Slovenia, from 15 to 19 June.