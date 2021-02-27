The Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, champion of the last Tour de France, conquered this Saturday the Tour of the United Arab Emirates, the first round of the season on the World Tour calendar (first division), at the end of the seventh stage he won in Abu Dhabi on Australian Caleb Ewan.

Pogacar, 22, defeated Britain’s Adam Yates, who surpassed him last year in the final classification of an edition cut into two stages by the coronavirus. At the head of the general classification after the time trial last Monday, the young Slovenian won the stage ending in Jebel Hafeet the next day and controlled his rivals, on Thursday, in the second finish high.

During the last stage, concluded with a massive sprint, Ewan trailed in the last meters the Irishman Sam Bennett, winner of the first two massive sprints. Yates fell this Saturday about 40 kilometers from the finish line. Although touched in the face, he was able to rejoin the platoon.

Pogacar offered his UAE team their second home win in the Emirati event, four years after Rui Costa from Portugal.