He hasn’t raced since August 11th: 21st in the time trial at the World Championship in Scotland, when he was joined at the end by Filippo Ganna. But five days earlier, the Slovenian champion of UAE Emirates had finished third in the road race of the World Championship, won by the Dutchman Mathieu Van der Poel ahead of his historic rival Wout Van Aert.

Since then, Tadej Pogacar, 24, has remained in his Monte Carlo for a short period of rest, before resuming his preparations. His end-of-season program included a return to the race on Saturday 30 September at the Giro dell’Emilia, with arrival at the Santuario di San Luca in Bologna, and then on Tuesday 3 October the Tre Valli Varesine, already his in 2022, on the road of the Giro di Lombardy, Saturday 7 October. Pogacar has won the last two editions of the Gazzetta dello Sport classic and is aiming strongly for a consecutive trio, managed only by Alfredo Binda and Fausto Coppi. But “Pogi” feels the need for a test after 33 days of stopping, and therefore will be competing on Thursday 14 September in the 71st edition of the Sabatini Cup in Peccioli (Pisa), one of the historic Italian classics: he is making his debut in this race. Departure and arrival in Peccioli, 198 kilometres: organized by the Pecciolese Cycling Union chaired by Luca Di Sandro, in 2022 victory by the Colombian Dani Martinez (Ineos-Grenadiers). The day before, Wednesday 13 September, again organized by the same organization, the Giro di Toscana takes place with departure and arrival in Pontedera (Pisa: 191 km): the two races make up the Challenge Toscana Memorial Alfredo Martini.