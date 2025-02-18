Third. On his return to the competition, Tadej Pogacar tested a position to which the bicycle genius is not very accustomed. The counterreloj, totally flat, 12 km, was a track for the best rollers and Pogacar was close but could not compete with the gigantón Joshua Tarling, 1.94 meters. But after his third place on the island of Al Hudayriyat is well located to assault the lead on Wednesday in Jebel Jais, one of the two usual finals in the Tour of the Emirates.

Last season, Pogacar participated in four counterrelojes and never got off the first or second position. He won the first chrono of the turn, with end in a port, and defeated in the final stage of the tour, also with a couple of climbs, from Monaco to Nice.

He was only surpassed by two teachers from the discipline as Ganna, who took him out almost half a minute in Lake Garda in the third week of the turn, and Evenepoel, who surpassed him for 12s in the first week of the tour.

But this Tuesday was not only the young Tarling (INEOS), who already adds seven wins in the goat (all of his short race) who surpassed him in 18s, more than 56 km/h. It was also 5s slower than Bissegger, the Swiss who has signed for the Decathlon.

Without the world champion jersey since it is route, but not to counterreloj (Evenepoel), Pogacar was always behind the two pure specialists. In the first intermediate point, before the middle of the tour, Tarling already took 12 seconds. Instead, Bissegger was long for the chrono. He was only 3s from the British of the INEOS but ended up giving 13s in the goal.

The situation will change this Wednesday’s ascension to Jebel Jais, who Pogacar already knows well because he already crowned her in the head in 2022. There they must confirm their good moment the two cyclists of Movistar Pablo Castrillo and Javier Romo, who were sixth and seventh In the chrono.