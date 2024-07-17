Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates rider, retained the yellow jersey of the Tour de France leader, 3 minutes and 11 seconds ahead of Danish Jonas Vingaard (Visma Netherlands), who came in second place, at the end of Stage 17, which extended for 177.8 km on the mountainous track.

Pogacar proved his mettle and continued in the “yellow jersey”, and succeeded in adding two seconds to his lead in the difficult second half of “Stage 17”, which started from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateau to Super-Devoluy, after completing the distance in 4:13:36 hours, in addition to “Emirates Cycling” maintaining the team ranking ahead of the rest of the competitors.

Stage 17 witnessed the victory of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, rider of the EF Education Nebo team, beating Briton Simon Yates and Spaniard Enric Mas, after completing the race in 4:06:13 hours. This is the first victory for the Ecuadorian rider in the stages of the “111th edition” of the “Tour de France”.

The excitement continues in the Tour de France on Thursday with Stage 18 from the Gap to Barcelonet, a 179.5km hilly ride, where skilled riders like Pogacar have the chance to continue their advantage.