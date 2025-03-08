03/08/2025



Updated at 5:12 p.m.





Bruised, with the blood sliding down his left arm and in the middle of the white Polvarda that gives off the province of Siena, green heart of the Italian northeast, Tadej Pogacar He resumed his tyranny. The Slovenian star, an ever -insatiable general, capable of causing tachycardia even in the late winter afternoon, demonstrated again on his first day of office of the 2025 season that is unique, a chosen one, and conquered his third consecutive Strade Bianche redefines the epic of cycling.

The new Balkan epic is not understood without what happened in the absence of 50 kilometers for the goal. In full duel with Thomas Pidcockimpeccable the British in these first weeks of the season, Pogacar, always reckless, accelerated in a convoluted descent, in full curve, sum of circumstances that caused a tough fall.

The world held his breath while spinning downwards before ending up built on bushes. His rival saw an opportunity, he accelerated because no human could recover from such a setback, but Leeds was choking the saliva when, only a few minutes later, the rainbow jersey hunted him.

It was there when a battle began whose final was already written. Pidcock He clenched everything he could, but he was trying to beat the sea itself, over time, the devil on wheels. It was only missing when the Slovenian would deploy his wings, always carrying bad omen for their rivals, and it was in kilometer 19 when the chaos unleashed.









Razed Pogacar, left his competitor behind and even arrived at the Plaza de Santa Caterinaafter uploading an anguishing repect, with a minute and fifteen seconds of difference with English, which ended the classic in tears and with land even in the eyebrows.

The Slovenian raises his arms again and resumes his dictatorship just where he left her. After a 2024 where he conquered the Tour de FranceTour of Italy, world, three classics, Strade Bianche, Emilia Romaña and Lieja-Bastoña-Lieja, and a monument, the Lombardy turn, the world of cycling does not know what to expect from a man who, with 26 years, aspires to be the legend of legends.