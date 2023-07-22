All the stories and tragedies that make cycling the most terribly human sport intersect in the Vosges, where the pride of defeated Tadej Pogacar wins a sprint stage victory against Jonas Vingegaard in untouchable yellow.

Steep, narrow, and shady roads, cool as in Asturias or Oriente Antioquia, ancient mountains, folded plates, outcropping magma, worn granite, rounded like hot air balloons, and flowery, like the Ballon d’Alsace, the first mountain pass that the Tour dared, in 1905, the mountain of destiny, and the first to reach it, and two years in a row, was René Pottier, who won the 1906 Tour and a few months later, in winter, he approached his team headquarters on the outskirts of Paris one morning, took his bike hanging from the ceiling and tied a rope to the same hook, tied a knot and hung from there until he died. He did not leave a farewell letter or to his wife, four months pregnant. “Sadness of love”, said his brother André, to explain it, to deceive himself, so as not to admit that the obligation to be a hero had been too much for the sensitivity of his champion brother, the need to be what he did not want to be, the lion on the emblem of his Peugeot bike, the lion of Belfort, and at his enormous stone feet the penultimate stage of the Tour of 23 was born, the last adventure in the mountains of the boy from the region, Thibaut Pinot, who refused to feel obliged to win the Tour, he loved plus his life as a farmer and proclaimed, “I thank heaven I didn’t win the Tour; winning it would have changed my life in a way that I would not have liked ”, and being so, being him, he is the most loved cyclist.

In the Vosges, at Piedra Gorda, the third stage of the Perseids, a rain of climbs to defy the nocturnal shower of stars, and the fireworks that they ignite, the last hand in hand, Tadej Pogacar, always in white, and Jonas Vingegaard, in permanent yellow, Pinot approaches the escape in which Ciccone collects red polka dots for his suit, empties himself with it, with illustrious escapees, and acclaimed by the a hobby that gives birth to clouds of blue and yellow smoke, shouts with joy, au revoir, the children. Goodbye guys, goodbye to the Tour, let others bleed. In the Vosges, on the second climb, the Cross of Moirat, Mikel Landa, who chooses not to win in order to be himself, attacks with his hands on top of the handlebars, melancholic, tired. Lasts few time. It’s Land. It was not his Tour. And even in a fleeting shot you can see the Colombians, magical realism in an Atlantic forest, Egan grieving the Tour of the return, working on the Tour of the future; Harold Tejada, the best classified of the Andean country, moving his Astana jersey.

The Alsace Ball, the first mountain of the day, short and fiery, fate chose in 1969 tragedy for Luis Ocaña, unfading glory for Eddy Merckx, the first cyclist on the Moon. In the same place where the cannibal wears his first yellow jersey, the cyclist from Priego hits himself on the descent, falls on his face, breaks his mouth, cannot eat, only drink through a straw, Perurena rests her hand on his shoulder, encouraging him. Merckx ended up winning five Tours; Ocaña fell and bled again when he was going to win one, and only won his when Merckx did not run him. He shot himself 20 years later.

In the same place, the same curve of the descent of the Alsace ball, Carlos Rodríguez falls, who does not break his mouth. He cuts himself, perhaps his glasses, on his perfect browbone, and his blood runs down her cheeks and down her left arm. Wounded, the boy from Almuñécar fights. It’s not Ocana. He doesn’t believe that destiny is written. He wants to write his at the wheel of a fierce Adam Yates with his brother, his ally, and with his UAE gang, Pogacar’s, which he pulls hard, gondolaing, head up, head down, Marc Soler. They pursue the victory of honor, they pursue Pinot past the Schlucht pass, at the Little Ball. 1,163 meters, where only the boy from the village has gone, and it links without rest, simple seesaw, direct connection with the final climb of the Tour, the Platzerwasel.

It’s a rain of stars at night in July, it’s a shower. Au revoir Pinot, au revoir la souffrance. They are Pogacar, who attacks six kilometers from the top, and it is Vingegaard, who responds. They are the Yates brothers, launching a symmetrical Tour together, three weeks ago in Bilbao, the first day, the same scene. They collaborate. Brotherly love, like hate, is stronger than reason. One, Adam, seeks to comfort his third position. The other, the older brother, seeks and finds fourth place, held by Carlos Rodríguez with pins, with his teeth, with a bloody eyebrow, with Pidcock’s short relays. It resists at least the final attack of Pello Bilbao, sixth in the final general. Pogacar, proud of defeat that he does not give up, returns to the moon to tell Vingegaard here I am, I will be here next year. “I’ve been myself again after such a hard week,” says the Slovenian who, launched by Adam, wins the sprint stage that Vingegaard also wanted to win, who, unless he doesn’t contest Philipsen in the sprint on the Champs-Élysées, will finish the Tour without a photo raising his arms after winning a stage ahead of the Slovenian.

Vingegaard will climb to the top of the Champs-Élysées podium for the second consecutive year with Pogacar, to his right, one step lower. But the Tour de France will not end there. Far from Paris, in Clermont Ferrand, at the foot of the Puy de Dôme that will not be climbed, the women’s Tour begins on Sunday. The farewell to the incomparable champion Annemiek van Vleuten who trains in Davos, where millionaires run the world economy, the rage of Mavi García, and a finish at the top of the Tourmalet on the first Sunday in August.

