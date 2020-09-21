On the yellow of his jersey, Primoz Roglic has pasted a cutout of the mountains of Slovenia, its Alps, its flag, to convert it into the national champion jersey. And, ascending the Champs Elysees, its sidewalks deserted, and although it is July hot, 28 degrees, it is not hot on the Tour, when Sam Bennett has already won, in green, the sprint In the most beautiful photo, the almost autumnal sun sets behind the Eiffel Tower, he approaches his compatriot Tadej Pogacar, all dressed in yellow, culotte a maillot, and the Colnago who is pedaling is also yellow, and raises his right arm, as the referee does with the boxer who has won the fight.

Thus, the end of the misunderstanding that has disturbed for 20 days less an hour the understanding of a Tour that seemed won by the one who would not win it and who may never win it is proclaimed. “The Tour is always won by the strongest,” Eusebio Unzué says. And Roglic, 30 years old, was not the strongest, even if he believed it, and his team believed it, the mechanical banana of the Jumbo, so strong that like Cruyff’s clockwork orange he knows how to lose finals.

The Generational Revolt Tour only spawned a one-on-one, one-on-one combat undisturbed by tactics, strategies or calculations. It was the time trial. Pogacar won by KO who had all the advantages and blessings. Cycling is not played, cycling is fought.

Perhaps the misunderstanding of his superiority, of the underestimation with which he treated his compatriot, almost a child, who had already given him a good scare in the Vuelta, was born in Roglic, and throughout the Tour, the peloton, followers, press, on the day of the fan of Lavaur (seventh stage, so far away, before the mountains), when Pogacar lost 1m 21s, and the Tour, so tight in seconds the classifications were marching, seemed reduced to a duel with the outgoing Bernal, still whole, and waiting of what Pinot did. And that day Landa and Porte also lost 81 seconds, and the three fallen from Lavaur surrounded Roglic in the general classification.

And in the Pyrenees, Pogacar’s exhibition at Peyresourde that should have put everyone on alert, his great moment on the Tour, the great attack, the great warning, before La Planche, and his sprint in triumphant Laruns Roglic summed them up in a calculation of 42s lost, half of what was saved in the fan, 44s in the box. Pinot was knocked out. Egan was still alive. Roglic picked up the yellow jersey.

Roglic’s second hit

The second blow to Roglic came in the Jura, in the Grand Colombier, next to the meadows in which the red cows of Salers lead the calves tied to the leg, another sprint lost that the Slovenian leader was hurt more by wounded pride, because he cannot deny that he tried to win, than by the bonus 4s flown. “I have a 40s advantage. They are enough ”.

The rivals surrendered before reaching the Alps, resigned. The rhythm of the Jumbo, the super-team in which Van Aert shone, sprinter, wheeler, climber, road cyclist only two years, another world, upset all the most struggling climbers who did not see how they could harm him, and made Pogacar happy, glued to the wheel of Roglic, his friend, without the need for equipment. For Roglic there was only one dangerous stage left, that of Col de la Loze, the toughest of the Tour. And there, the madness and pride of Superman gave the old Slovenian joy, because they left Pogacar without gas, who tried to attack and in the end lost 17s. “Uff,” said Roglic at the end of the stage. “The worst is over, and I reached the time trial with 57s, more than enough.” And it never entered his head that if it had not been for the fan, he would be 24s behind the rival, that in all heads up, sprints, had been stronger, and that was stronger, of course, in the decisive duel, where, at last, the seconds of calculation were converted into minutes of greatness, and Pogacar won the Tour by 59s, the youngest winner (today he meets 22 years) from Henri Cornet in 1904.

Eddy Merckx, in his wisdom, sums all this up in one sentence in L’Équipe: “The Jumbo have run like beasts. Three weeks to the fullest, without missing a detail. They have dominated and controlled everything, but they have forgotten a boy, a young man of 21 years. That mistake! What a huge mistake! “

And the oblivion, the error, finally generated the most exciting Tour, the one that announces the arrival of the generation that loves exhibitions.