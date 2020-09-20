There is a descriptive photo of the 2020 Tour. Primoz Roglic sitting on the floor, crestfallen, collapsed, staring blankly, surrounded by colleagues. One of them, Tom Dumoulin, strokes her head to offer her comfort. Roglic just lost the yellow jersey at La Planche des Belles Filles after eleven days at the front, after half a race exercising cycling-control with the Jumbo-Visma roller. Dumoulin knows well what the leader of the ranks feels at this moment, because he himself lost a Vuelta on the penultimate day, in that stage through the Sierra de Guadarrama in which Fabio Aru turned the classification around.

The photo invites some reflections. The first is that cycling is more cycling when circumstances push for a comeback. Tadej Pogacar, the unexpected Tour champion, the second youngest in history, lost 1:21 in the Lavaur fan, a disadvantage that in modern competition, carefully managed, is a deep crack, almost insurmountable if you have a passionate like the Jumbo in front of you. Pogacar took pains every day to neutralize the difference. Just like Richie Porte and Mikel Landa applied, the other two affected by the wind. Three of the first four in the general standings were harmed that day. That means something. A prize for brave spirits, for those who were forced to move. Roglic himself may be wondering today why he did not attack more.

Despite those eagerness for a comeback, the fruits were scarce. Until the penultimate day, Pogacar could only cut 24 seconds. Roglic’s calculator perpetuated the dictatorship. Finally it was a chrono that put things in their place, the one that culminated the escalation of the leader of the UAE. It was the moment of the Tour. That leads to two other considerations, in this case for the organizers and their animosity towards the timed. On the one hand, this specialty does not subtract television audience. On the contrary, you can make it grow. And for the same reason, a time trial in the first part of the race is convenient for other cyclists, such as Pogacar, Landa and Porte, to find it necessary to attack on the mountain.

Pogacar’s victory leaves a good feeling Precisely for this reason, because not only did he break the planned script, but he also took advantage of the established power to, without great support from his team, reach the decisive stage unscathed and draw the deck when his rival no longer had room to rewind. The Jumbo put three cyclists in the top five of the clock, confirming their dominance, insufficient to tie the jackpot. Chained watts didn’t work that time. That is why it tastes better.

The triumph of this 21 year old Slovenian, who will turn 22 this Monday, also keeps the door of the future open, for that generation of young people who have come to stay, definitely for a long time. The 2019 Tour saw Egan Bernal win, then 22. The 2020 Tour has been taken by Tadej Pogacar, born a year later. The future heralds vibrant duels between the two. And they will not be the only ones. Let’s not forget Remco Evenepoel.

Among these musings, the Tour de France arrived in Paris, something that was even doubted when leaving Nice. Sam Bennett, the green jersey, prevailed in the last sprint. Pogacar rounded out the first of many hits to come. And the virus did not condition the general or the development of the race. The Pandemic Tour has been decided by pedaling. And the best won.