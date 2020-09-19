The image of Laurent Fignon desolate In the last time trial in Paris, after Greg LeMond’s surprising comeback, he resurfaced this Saturday at the Tour de France, 31 years later. The image of desolation starred her this time Primoz Roglic, sitting on the ground staring blankly. The lord and master of this 2020 edition had succumbed in the time-scale of La Planche des Belles Filles, at the gates of the Champs Elysees, the gates of glory. Another Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, who will turn 22 on Monday, neutralized the 57-second lead of his compatriot and this Sunday he will be crowned Tour champion after a brutal, memorable performance that opens the door to the present and the future.

Pogacar has been the strongest on this Tour. And it is not opportunism. The UAE leader had lost 1:21 in the fan of Lavaur. All her effort has been to go back, like the little ant, with an attack here and there. It seemed insufficient to subdue Roglic, always escorted by his faithful guard of the jumbo. But when the duel was face to face, with no companions around, only with a watch as a witness, the young man, still 21 years old, swept the 36 kilometers of the Vosges chrono. Pogacar achieved the victory with 1:56 over RoglicHe has almost a minute left to be crowned in Paris. Not counting that loss of the wind.

Richie Porte, another victim in the range, will complete the podium at 35. A cyclist who always appeared more in the betting than in the rankings, has finally finished off a brilliant performance with his first drawer in a big one, when he least expected it, when he released himself and released the pressure. Behind the Australian appears in the general Mikel Landa, fourth for the second time in his life, the first Spanish in the French battle, just ahead of Enric Mas. Landa also fell into Lavaur’s trap. Curiously, three of the first four were victims of the wind, all have been forced to go back. Among them the champion, the glorious Pogacar.

The history of the time trial was the history of the Pogacar roller, which in the absence of 17 kilometers already took away the stickers to Miguel Ángel López, that she did not even have the option of following the wheel of the rocket that had just overtaken her. The Colombian surely remembered at some stage why he did not take over after the Glières sterrato when Porte fell behind. The Australian has lifted the podium. And they have also surpassed Landa and Mas. But let’s go back to the real Superman of the day, who arrived at the foot of the port with more than half a minute already cut to Roglic. The bike change He already showed the moral of one and the agony that began to invade the other, an anxiety that grew during the ascent. Pogacar flew, easy. While Roglic was crossed, his face contorted, his helmet crooked, without a regular rhythm. He knew he was a loser. At the finish line he hugged Pogacar, sporty … and sunk.

A year and four days ago Roglic rounded off his victory in the Tour of Spain and he said to his team: I want the Tour. All his preparation has been aimed at the conquest, all the previous races he has turned into exhibitions. Perhaps the key to her defeat has been there: she came too strong, the end has choked her. His threat already appeared on the podium of that Vuelta: Tadej Pogacar finished third, with two stage wins. I was 20 years old. Two months before, Egan Bernal had seduced the world with his victory in the Tour. That was interpreted as the beginning of an era. Nobody counted, yet, on the Ferrari that was coming from behind.