The joke is ready, fast. Like one of his deadly uphill shots. “Does when a new season begins I feel like the first day of school? No, better. I like cycling more!”. Tadej Pogacar is back. 128 days after the last race, which coincided with the last victory – on 8 October 2022 at the Giro di Lombardia – the 24-year-old Slovenian from the UAE-Emirates is back on track. And it does so at the second edition of the Jaén Paraiso Interior, a 178 km Spanish classic between Ubeda and Baeza characterized by dirt roads (on the Sienese Strade Bianche last year Tadej won after a 51 km breakaway), to then continue from Wednesday always in Andalusia: Ruta del Sol.