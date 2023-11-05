In front of tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans, as always happens when the great cycling champions go to race in Japan, Tadej Pogacar closes the 2023 season with another success. The Slovenian wins the Saitama Criterium, organized by Aso (Tour de France), beating the American Sepp Kuss, king of the Vuelta, in the sprint. Third was the Slovakian Peter Sagan, who retired from road racing to return to mountain biking. They were days characterized by participation in highly applauded events, with runners in traditional clothes and engaged in calligraphy exercises.