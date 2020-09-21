The Slovenian anthem plays and excitement creeps into Pogacar’s wet eyes and heavy breathing, causing throbbing in his yellow jersey mask. In the background, the Arc de Triomphe, in front of it the Champs-Élysées and next to it another Slovenian, Roglic, a guy who has known how to lose and who carries the best of trophies in his arms, a precious child. It is the culmination of a Tour in which that small and beautiful country has claimed attention. A formidable duel between two countrymen, but, even more, a formidable duel between a cycling that caresses the old epic and another installed in the potentiometers and cycling-control.

The very young Pogacar, who turns 22 today (only once before, a century ago, at the dawn of the Tour, there was a younger winner) snatched the victory from his friend Roglic on the last business day, in an unforgettable time trial. Many fans understood it as a rebellion against the roller of Jumbo, impersonator of the Ineos of years ago, a team made of great riders to chain watts and carry the decisive stages at a pace impossible to overcome. The best you could hope for was to get a second in the last meters of the last port. A cycling-control that eradicates individual adventures. Relentless and boring.

I don’t know if potentiometers will one day be banned, as I wish and don’t expect, because technolatry is the religion of this time. But in the meantime I applaud this victory, started face to face, without a team to support himself on, and completing a comeback that lasted two weeks, since in the seventh stage he lost 1:21 in a fan, which forced him to row upriver The remaining. This Tour has beaten the pandemic, has shown us again the beauty of France and Paris, this time in the late summer, not in its triumphal start, as it usually does. But it has shown us, above all, the resistance of this sport to give up its treasure: the epic.