Two weeks after the paved walls of the Tour of Flanders, the phenomenal Slovenian also dominates the Dutch beer classic with an attack on Keutenberg with 28.5 km to go. Double in the same year as Merckx 1975, Raas 1979 and Gilbert 2017. Second Healy at 40″, third Pidcock at 2’14”

Luca Gialanella

Without rivals. And perhaps it was the easiest victory, because Van der Poel and Van Aert have already closed the spring and will return to the race in June at the Tour of Switzerland. Tadej Pogacar, on the other hand, is not. After the triumph in the Tour of Flanders, two weeks ago, a few days of relaxation and then in preparation for the classics of the Ardennes: for another record, do like Davide Rebellin in 2004 and Philippe Gilbert in 2011, hitting Amstel, Freccia Walloon and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the same year.

Today the Slovenian from UAE Emirates leaves with a small group of 14 about 90 km from the finish, then accelerates to 28.5 km on Keutenberg, a 1200-metre asphalt wall with peaks of 14%. Tom Pidcock, 2021 mountain bike Olympian and 2022 cyclo-cross world champion, is the latest to desperately try to resist the Slovenian’s pace; but Pogacar gets up on the pedals, sinks the blow and the race ends here. For Tadej it is the eleventh victory of the season over 17 days / race, the 57th of his career: the double with Flanders in the same year was only achieved by Merckx 1975, Raas 1979 and Gilbert 2017. See also The shirt worn by Diego Maradona against England was auctioned for a record amount

Behind him, second at 40″ the Irish Ben Healy (Ef), who had won the Gp Larciano and a stage of Coppi&Bartali in 2023; third the British Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers) at 2’14”, then Kroon and Lutsenko; sixth Andrea Bagioli at 3’18”.

Appointment on Wednesday on the Wall of Huy with the Freccia Walloon and then Sunday with the Liège-Bastogne-Liege.