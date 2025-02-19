Tadej Pogacar already has the first victory of this 2025. The UAE cyclist was awarded with the third stage of the Tour of the Arab Emirates (4h36m04s), a tour of 179 kilometers that ended in Jebel Jais and whose emotion was in the Final section for the 19 km port that was with an average percentage of 5.6%rise. His triumph has also served him to place himself leader of the general.

The Slovenian champion was dominant in his natural habitat. This time, in the East. The stage on Wednesday had a profile that adjusts a lot to the land in which the cyclist moves like a fish in the water. The first two stages were done by some uphill, although he fought for the victory on Monday at the Sprint with his co -star Sebastián Molano and lost in Tuesday’s counterreloj before an intractable Joshua Tarling (INEOS), specialist in the field .

The block in block put the platoon in an Indian row at the rhythm they imposed. What was novel was to see Pogacar lagged in the group, rather in the rear positions. The image was shocking. But it was evident that something hid Komenda. Lacking less than five kilometers, Decathlon tried to change the inertia of the stage and there the best appeared. Whoever won the turn, the Tour de France and the World Cup in 2024 Arrimated Jay Vine in the last two kilometers.

In the last kilometer, the ramps already reached 8%. It was in the Sprint, in the absence of 300 meters, when he launched an unstoppable attack and got rid of the rest of his rivals. In this way, Pogacar re -entered raising his arms in victory 130 days after his last success.

With the result of the stage, Pogacar already enlishes the leader’s jersey and leaves Tarling 18 seconds. The podium in the general is completed by the Spanish Pablo Castrillo, from Movistar, 23 seconds from the Slovenian. The ‘Top-10’ also includes the Spaniards Iván Romeo (fourth, +24s) and Pello Bilbao (eighth, +35s).