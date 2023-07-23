We know why Pogacar didn’t win his third Tour de France: Vingegaard proved to be stronger than the Slovenian again this year, but a distinction must be made. This time Pogacar prepared for the classics, he won, or rather dominated, Flanders, Amstel and Freccia Wallonne, but the Liège inconvenience did not give him the opportunity to prepare the Tour in the best possible way. The last stage race in which he participated was the Paris-Nice at the beginning of March, more than four months ago, and then he went to the Tour without any other stage race. In Liège he broke his wrist and was almost a month without having the opportunity to go out on the bike. What’s the problem? For the classics he had trained to tackle climbs of a few kilometres, and therefore he only had a month at his disposal to prepare for the Tour.