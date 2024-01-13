Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

As part of the activities of the Sharjah Arab Poetry Festival, the fourth poetry evening was held at the Culture Palace in Sharjah, in which seven poets participated: Dr. Muhammad Al-Najjar from Tunisia, Sherihan Al-Tayeb from Sudan, Sayed Ahmed Al-Alawi from Bahrain, Ibrahim Toure from Senegal, Zaid Saleh Al-Jubouri from Iraq, Dr. Mahmoud Hassan from Egypt, and Haroun Omari from Algeria, in the presence of Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department, the poet Muhammad Al Buraiki, Director of the House of Poetry, and a crowd of poets, intellectuals, media professionals, critics, and those interested.

The poets’ poems dealt with the concerns of the self, the homeland, and the nation’s issues, using language as a means of expression and documentation, and image and metaphor as a door through which they ascend to the heavens of amazement and beauty. The evening was presented by the poet and journalist Ahmed Al-Suwairi, defining the importance and status of the festival, and appreciating the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his interest in and support of cultural affairs.

The readings were initiated by the poet Dr. Muhammad Al-Najjar, from Tunisia, recited more than one poem, drawing for us panoramic pictures of the poet’s views on life and illusions.

Then the poet Sherihan Al-Tayeb read a collection of poems. She is a poet and physician who made her language a cure for the soul and a cure for anxiety and pain. She traveled around the cities of Sudan to paint a beautiful picture that alleviates the image of war.

The poet Sayed Ahmed Al-Alawi from Bahrain read a collection of poems that sparkled with their language, images, and imagery. He delved deeply into human issues, concerns, and pains, extracting quotes from influential people, as a beginning and an introduction.

In elegant language and captivating presence, the Iraqi poet Zaid Saleh al-Jubouri read poems that he retrieved from a memory that suffers from the anxiety of forgetfulness, but he left to the reader the idea of ​​contemplating the elusive threshold of the text, to confirm that beginnings are born from endings.

As for the poet, Dr. Mahmoud Hassan from Egypt, at the beginning of his reading he gave Sharjah a transparent and sensitive revelation, in which he praised its role and the role of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in serving literature, human arts, language and poetry. Then he recited a variety of poems.

The readings were concluded by the young Algerian poet Haroun Omri, who excelled in using his language, creating his images, and his theatrical presence on the festival stage.

At the end of the evening, the poetry collection of the honored poet Ali Al-Shaali from the United Arab Emirates was signed.