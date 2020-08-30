Poetry | Veera Viita won the Nature Poetry Prize – Jenni Haukio chose the winner in a competition organized in honor of Finnish Nature Day

Finland has won a poetry competition in honor of Nature Day Veera Viita with his poem With these eyes.

The winner was chosen by the spouse and poet of the President of the Republic Jenni Haukio. The winner was announced on Saturday on Finnish Nature Day on Yle Radio Finland.

According to Haukio, the intention was to reward a high-quality poem that should be identified and address as many people as possible.

According to Haukio, the winning poem highlights how a person positions the various stages of the life cycle firmly in nature. In addition, it conveys the dimensions of nature and positions how small a part of nature man is.

A total of almost 3,000 poems entered the competition. Of these, the jury dropped 30 poems, of which Haukio selected the winner. The members of the Presidium were Minna Joenniemi, Vesa Rantama, Aleksis Salusjärvi and Henriikka Tulivirta.

Who any Finn interested in poetry and nature was able to participate in the competition. One participant was allowed to submit a maximum of three poems to the competition. Poems in Finnish, Swedish, Sámi and English entered the competition. Most of the poems submitted were in Finnish

The popularity of the competition came as a surprise to the pre-panel and the organizers of the competition.

Poems came from all ages, several children also took part in the competition. Haukio also wanted to give an honorable mention to 6-year-old Pihla for this poem.

The prize of the competition is a weekend accommodation organized by Metsähallitus for the winner and his relatives by the nature.