At the head of the “Points Poésie” collection, Alain Mabanckou takes the gamble of “Host the voices that tell our world” through unpublished works and the resumption of essentials (Vaché, Césaire) or unknowns to discover, with attention to oral and “The desire to get closer to languages who have not yet “told us anything” “. Haitian Louis-Philippe Dalembert, also a novelist, writes: ” I’m cold in my tropical veins. His ancestors freed the people of Haiti from slavery. Souleymane Diamanka, a Bordeaux native of Fulani origin, thinks “Living out of nowhere, originally everywhere “. With this collection taken from the album Fulani winterand unpublished, this word juggler, lyricist of the group the Nubians, coming from slam and hip-hop, mixed with his words, admits to being close to his roots: “I was rocked by the silent vocalizations of my ancestors. ”

THESE ISLANDS OF FULL SEL AND OTHER POEMS, by Louis-Philippe Dalembert. “Points Poésie” collection, 250 pages, 8.40 euros

LIVE FROM NOWHERE, ORIGINAL EVERYWHERE, from Souleymane Diamanka. “Points Poésie” collection, 138 pages, 7.30 euros