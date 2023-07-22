Young Colombians, Salvadorans, Moroccans or Venezuelans arrive at the Pérez Galdós Municipal Center for the Elderly, in the El Retiro district of Madrid with cardboard under their arms, old magazines, newspaper clippings and the occasional photograph. The space will be the stage where the book covers will be built Hand luggage. anthology of experiences (Editorial The cardboard box of the blue scorpion). The collection of poems, sponsored and promoted by the NGO Cesal, seeks to reconstruct the stories of farewells, of pain, but also of resilience, of a group of young migrants residing in Spain who, for two months, have been accompanied and advised by poets. Meetings, museum tours and workshops have been just some of the moments of meeting between the work teams. The objective is to break with the sociocultural differences and xenophobic stereotypes that distance migrants from their host country.

“The book shows that we are much more than migrants. The fact that we are now in undervalued and low-skilled jobs does not mean that we have an empty head. We also appreciate art, culture and we value leisure spaces as tools to integrate ourselves”, says Samuel Velasco (Cali, Colombia, 19 years old).

Writers, poets, illustrators and volunteers come together to cut out the pieces of cardboard that will be the new covers of each book. Some are in charge of joining the covers to the body of the text with red thread, others draw; while a few others make clippings from newspapers and magazines. “Each book bears the personal imprint of its creator and none is the same,” says Velasco.

who browse hand luggage they only observe a tiny 40-page book of poems, with 24 stories —of 12 migrants and 12 poets—, but they could well be the stories of the 281 million people living outside their countries in 2020, according to the latest report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Or those of the more than seven million Ukrainians who last year have fled the war in neighboring countries.

The illustrators Luis del Árbol and Sara Luque design the templates for the covers of the book ‘Equipaje de Mano’ with cardboard at the Pérez Galdós Municipal Center for the Elderly, in Madrid. santi burgos

In Spain alone, the number of foreigners residing in the country amounts to more than six million people. Twelve of them write the pages of this book, including Josué Ventura (San Salvador, 28 years old). Three days before this interview, he and his partner were suddenly expelled from the apartment where they lived. “We have nowhere to sleep. Without documents, nobody wants to rent us a room. We live in uncertainty.” He left his country, El Salvador, eight months ago due to insecurity caused by the gangs’ struggle to dominate the national territory. He now tries to demonstrate, through a poem entitled The difference between the tattoo and the wound, his talent and love for art. “I want people to see that I’m not here to take anything from anyone, I just want to work and fulfill my dreams: to be an artist,” he comments while scratching the tattoo on his right arm.

learn to survive

Samuel Velasco maintains a long silence when asked what it means to be a migrant. “It’s sadness and nostalgia, it’s also learning to survive,” he says while holding tight to his book, the one that he himself decorated and sewed to keep his first poem written and published. Velasco, who left his native Cali at the age of 18, decided to embark on the journey to fulfill his dreams: to be an audiovisual producer. “In Colombia I will not be able to do it, things are pretty bad over there,” he says. Now, his life is divided between 10 hours as a construction assistant, English classes at night and learning photography and video on weekends. “It’s hard to find a job because I just finished high school. I have to accept what they offer me to save and pay for my studies, even if they pay me very little. But I know that I am going to get ahead, ”he asserts.

María Fernanda Villasmil together with the poet Raquel Vázquez and the illustrator Belén Benavent, during the engraving process of the book cover. santi burgos

To María Fernanda Villasmil (Cabimas, Venezuela, 26 years old), Velasco’s story is familiar. After arriving in Spain four years ago, she dedicated herself to taking care of a small child. “I felt frustrated, isolated,” she says. She is now a cookery trainer at the NGO Cesal, organizer of the meeting between young migrants and artists for creation hand luggage. “I had a profession, I was a journalist and I loved to write. But I had to leave, because, you know what happens in my country, right?” She says, referring to the Venezuelan migration crisis. And he continues: “When I arrived here, nobody wanted to hire me as a journalist, the doors were only opened to do domestic work. I have learned to adapt. Now, writing again has allowed me to connect with my passion, ”she says as she draws a small white boat on a deep blue sea on the cover of her book.

Several books of poetry ‘Hand Luggage, an anthology of experiences’. The covers were made by hand among young migrants residing in Spain, poets, illustrators, with the support of Editorial La Cartonera del Escorpión Azul. Ceded by NGO Cesal Samuel Velasco, together with the winner of the José Hierro National Poetry Prize, Carmen Crespo, at the Book Fair, in June 2023. Granted by NGO Cesal The writer Nieves Pulido reads her poem ‘Spring according to Tirsa’. For a month and a half, 12 young migrants and 12 well-known poets on the national scene worked as a team to write the texts that make up the book. Granted by NGO Cesal Josué Ventura, from El Salvador, reads his poem ‘The difference between your tattoo and the wound’ together with the writer Raúl Nieto de la Torre. Granted by NGO Cesal María Fernanda Villasmil, together with Alpha Barry, the student who inspired her poem. The young woman, who has lived in Spain for four years, says that they met during the cooking classes that she teaches at the NGO Cesal. “Alpha was always so happy, she was always so strong, she did not imagine how much she had to suffer. She has marked my life ”, she comments. Ceded by NGO Cesal The writer and poet Raquel Vásquez, winner of the Juan Calderón Matador Poet Award, 2011, reads her text ‘Todavía el swing’, at the 2023 Book Fair. Ceded by NGO Cesal The young José Luis Lema and Fernando M. together with the winner of the National Poetry Prize, ‘José Hierro’, Carmen Crespo and the winner of the Adonáis Poetry Prize, Lola Tórtola, at the Madrid Book Fair, in June 2023. Ceded by NGO Cesal

Felipe Rojas Román, head of the integration of the youth area of ​​the NGO, reflects: “These boys must face challenges that no kid their age should experience. At the age of 17 or 18, they find themselves outside their homes and their countries, exposed to precarious situations. Not having residence permits, they are forced to work in the black, they do not have housing guarantees and they can become homeless”. “Many times the word that defines them is loneliness and isolation,” adds Marcos Nogales, the NGO’s Communications coordinator. “They are required to adapt to the system, to society, to the new lifestyle, but without it being necessary for the place that receives them to participate in this process. If you arrive in an environment where you feel discriminated against or rejected, it is clear that you are going to isolate yourself”, he points out.

Hamza Chouklati lives in Spain in the emancipation project of the NGO Cesal, with whom he is training in the installation of photovoltaic panels.

santi burgos

The relationship of young people with their neighborhoods, with their co-workers or with the social environment in which they develop contributes to changing the prejudices about migrants. This is the case of Hamza Chouklati (Aïn Harrouda, Morocco, 23 years old) and the poet, translator and editor John F. Rivero. Both worked together two of the poems of Hand luggage. “When we started talking, I realized that Hamza had many interests in common with me: he likes philosophy, stoicism, Freud. In addition, I have learned about new Arab writers”, comments Rivero.

A few meters away, the writer Rocío Acebal Doval comments: “The poet is born, of course, but he is also made. Think about it, if a person does not have access to those cultural spaces, to that leisure time, to create and for that creation to be appreciated by others, it is very difficult for that talent to stand out. Being self-taught is very complicated and even more so if your priority is to survive”.

The writer Rocío Acebal, the young Hamza Chouklati and the poet Ana Rocío Dávila model the design for the cover of the book ‘Equipaje de mano’. santi burgos

The day leaves several books ready. The covers are finished, the texts edited and the young people are satisfied. Happy, Bryan Vílchez (Guayaquil, Ecuador, 21 years old) releases a devastating sentence: “I knew discrimination when I got here. They tell us that we come to live on aid, but we give everything we are to work, to survive, nothing comes for free… I am sure that whoever reads our book will know that we also have a lot to give and that migrants also make art”.

