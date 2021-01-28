Poetry | Poet Amanda Gorman, who was delighted at Biden’s inauguration, received a model contract – three books and a gig in the Super Bowl are also coming

Amanda Gorman rose to fame after performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration, and is now being taken as both a performer and a writer.

Young poet Amanda Gorman was well known in literary circles even before the President of the United States Joe Biden he became a public figure known to the whole nation on January 20 when he recited his poem about the spoken word tradition at the inauguration The Hill We Climb.

Gorman, 22, is the youngest poet to ever perform at the inauguration of the U.S. president. His performances and charisma appealed to the general public, and at one time he became an admired public figure.

Gorman already has more than a million followers on Twitter, and his three pending poems under construction immediately rose to the top of Amazon’s sales list.

Gormanista also became a fashion icon: Prada’s red satin collar, which she wore in her performance, was immediately sold out. According to The Guardian the demand for yellow jackets (as Gorman wore them) also increased after his appearance.

Gorman told the fashion magazine In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar to love powerful and royal outfits.

“I am a black woman with a mighty pen and a big heart, and I want that my appearance reflects the pride of those things.”

IMG Models model agency said on Tuesday it had signed a model contract with Gorman. On Wednesday, media reported that Gorman appears in the NFL League final of the American Football League in February.

Gorman says In an interview with The New York Timesthat the poem he uttered at Biden’s inauguration ceremony was intended to create a vision for the future of the United States.

“I hope my words can paint before us a picture of a future where our country can unite and heal from its wounds.”

Gorman studied sociology at Harvard University and is also the first person in U.S. history to be awarded the title of National Youth Poet Laureate.

Gorman is currently writing three different books, of which he has a publishing contract with Penguin Random House.

Amanda Gorman told The New York Times that he had finished his inaugural poem that night when Trumpin supporters rushed to Capitol Hill and inside the U.S. Congress.

That’s when he added verses about “power” that “disintegrates our nation rather than wants to be a part of it” and “destroys our country”.

”And this effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

It can never be permanently defeated. ”

When performing At the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, Gorman gets the biggest audience of his career.

The president’s inauguration was watched by nearly 34 million television viewers in the United States, but the Super Bowl gathers about one hundred million viewers annually.