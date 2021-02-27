” The erasure is my way to shine “. This sentence in which we believed

for a long time to be able to summarize the poetic art of Philippe Jaccottet applies

now to the letter. The poet’s death assures him of an exhibition that,

despite the recognition of the literary world and lovers of poetry, he

never knew during his lifetime.

This erasure, it is time to erase it, he said, in substance, often.

“ The more the years go by, the more the proliferation of comments and

words, like that of the images frightens me and reinforces my desire for silence.

“It is because Philippe Jaccottet saw with lucidity the accumulation of clichés

about her. “Secret” author, hermit “holed up” in the Drôme from where he

distilled rare hermetic and minimalist texts: there was

in what we said, and we repeat over and over again the day after his death. But

the man and the work are infinitely richer than this caricature.

Philippe Jaccottet was born on June 30, 1925 in Moudon, in the canton of Vaud,

in Switzerland near Lausanne. Very early on, he wrote poems which he proposed to

his family. Encouraged by his teachers, he turns to Rilke, the

Greek poetry, and in 1941 made the decisive encounter with the poet Gustave Roud,

which introduces him to Hölderlin and the German romantics. His first

published poems appear in review in 1943 and 1944 and his first work “

Three poems to demons ” in 1945. ” Just that »He will say later when

he will deny it. Likewise, his first large book ” Requiem », In 1947,

inspired by photos of resistance fighters victims of the Germans, will be disowned

by its author, deeming it too emphatic and bombastic, and inferior to

the cause it serves. Since 1945, Jaccottet lives in Paris, meets Henri

Michaux, Francis Ponge, the writers of the NRF, still under the influence of

ban, Paulhan publishing poetry in the collection

Metamorphoses. Especially it is close to the review 84. Yves Bonnefoy, Jacques

Dupin, André du Bouchet will become his friends. That’s when he finds

his way towards a simpler poetry, turning his back on the image,

particular to surrealism, and to an extroverted lyricism. He “ lower your tone

“. He is looking ” more muffled words », He will say later. He lives off

reviews for the press in French-speaking Switzerland and of translations. The first ones

poems from this new period were collected in 1953 in The Owl. He

obtains the Rimbert prize in Switzerland for this collection, as does Gustave Roud

whom he had met during his surrender in 1941.

” I would have liked to speak without an image “

It was also at this time that he decided to leave Paris and settle in

Grignan with his wife, the painter Anne-Marie Haesler. He will produce all

his work. Proses combine contemplation or reflection, ranging from

Walk under the trees (1957) to Darkness (1961), testimony of these

uncertainties and doubts, which Louis-René des Forêts described as ” novel

ontological »To more porous texts, notebooks, journals, notes to a world

whose presence is a challenge to say, such as Landscape with absent figures

(1970) or Greenery notebooks (1990). But he doesn’t turn away

more poetic forms in the classic sense of the term. The word form being

often to be taken also in the strictest sense, rhymes and assonances,

sonnet, quatrain, fourteen foot verse, even haiku. Here again, the opening

in the world, landscape, atmosphere, is in the foreground, as well as, man

held in front. ” I would have liked to speak without an image », He writes in Songs

from below. The refusal of the spectacular, of prophecy, of effusion, of

the image and the sound are not disembodied minimalism. The material is

present, as well as an emotion ” impoverished », According to one of his words

favorites.

Among the many examples of this double research, we could cite,

in Airs (1967)

“O companion of the dark

hear what his ashes listen to

in order to give in better to fire

the abundant waters descend

to degrees of grass and rock

and the first birds rent

always the longest day

the light always closer ”

The poetry of Philippe Jaccottet is addressed here. The invocation “o” is

often present in his texts, turned towards a person where an instance

indefinite, but always open to the presence of a nearby reader, even

friendly. Isn’t one of his poems entitled, significantly, We see

? This is clearly what assured him a discreet community and always

growing number of followers.

For him, the Work of the poet, (in Ignorant, 1957) in the poem by the same

name is defined as follows in this quatrain of alexandrines:

“The work of a weakened hour-to-hour glance

is no more to dream than to train to cry

but to watch like a shepherd and to call

everything that risks getting lost and falling asleep. “

His remoteness does not cut him off from the literary world. He actively collaborates

to the Nouvelle Revue Française and provides landmark translations from

Hölderlin, Rilke, Mandelstam and above all The man without qualities by Musil.

But it is apart that he does his work, of which we should cite everything, from

Think under the clouds (1983) to That little noise (2008).

Philippe Jaccottet was too open to reality not to have the feeling of

his impermanence

“Such is the world

We won’t see it for very long: just enough

to keep what sparkles and will go out ”

He also said in The Work of the Poet.

” The still imperceptible dead “Caught up with him, and” He changed into this

shadow he liked “