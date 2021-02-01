Poetry | Kati Outinen is in favor of meeting people, and that is why Kajaani Poetry Week is organized as a physical event: “Streaming resembles a bad movie in times of scarcity”

Kati Outinen chose Kai Nieminen as Suve’s poet, who brings comfort and humor to a difficult time.

Actor and the artistic director of Kajaani Poetry Week Kati Outinen answers the phone with a hands-free device from the road on the way from Kajaani to Helsinki.

He didn’t want to take the risk of bringing a virus variant as a gift from the train when he left the previous week Kajaani Dance Festival to the jury of the event. That’s why he chose the car.

And now we have to get to Helsinki before the promised snowstorm makes driving on icy roads even more awkward.

Is Outinen’s third year as the artistic director of Kajaani Poetry Week. Only once has he been able to carry out the festival really. The year 2020 was missed, as with so many other events.

Outinen does not “ignite at all for streaming”.

“The biggest prize in organizing a festival is meeting people. And when I have the film side of the human being also, as performances streaming means to me a little bit of a bad time of shortages movie. “

In the coming summer, however, Kajaani Poetry Week will take place physically, in one form or another. Most of the performances were already planned for last year. The program will also be kept looser than in previous years in order to take care of safety gaps.

Author and translator Kai Nieminen in the yard of his home. In Pernaja last spring.­

One year The tradition of the word art event held in 1976 is the selection of Suve’s poet. This year, that poet is Kai Nieminen, whose work Outinen became acquainted with a little coincidence.

After receiving Nieminen’s ten-year-old work I’m starting to learn, Outinen immediately fell in love. Nieminen wrote it when he turned 60 years old.

“I myself will turn 60 this year. I wanted to know what anyone who has experienced this milestone thinks about whether anything can be learned in this life. ”

According to Outinen, Nieminen, who translated Japanese poetry and was interested in Zen Buddhism, brings comfort and humor in the middle of a difficult time.

“The world is changing, but it won’t end, don’t worry,” stated together I’m starting to learn collection of poems.

“The poems that bring joy and light to Nieminen bump in the middle of the corona. Gentle humor is something that makes it quite easy for my heart to swim. I realized I wanted to offer others this poet who has the ability to see things through humor. ”

The poetry week’s program includes an actor, among other things Eero Ojalan presentation Between the moon and us, which is Ojala ‘s second long monologue from Nieminen’ s poems.

Outisen the poets of the souvenir Suve have so far all been born in the first half of the last century: Eeva Kilpi in 2019 and Tua Forsström in 2020. As Forsström did not receive flowers last summer, this year in Kajaani we will see, in Outinen’s words, “two wise people who look at the world with gentle eyes”, ie Nieminen and Forsström.

But last time, when poetry caused Outinen cold colors, the word artist was by no means a representative of the large age groups, but born in the late 1990s. Amanda Gorman, whose poem draws on the stage poem tradition Joe Biden at the inauguration showed Outinen once again how important art and poetry are.

“Parents always ask young people how you feel and what you think is important. In Gorman’s poem, it all came to be summed up: how wonderful it was that a young man had followed his time and written down his observations with thought. ”

Author Aura Nurmi.­

The new generation of poetry has not been forgotten in Kajaani’s repertoire either: Aura Nurmen the stage poetry workshop has already aroused widespread interest.

“Poetry is in a strong state of renewal. New ways of doing poetry are accepted in the canon, and it’s wonderful to have it in Kajaani as well. ”

Outinen sees his wash as an “mediator” as an artistic director.

“When I see something that touches me, or something I don’t understand, and therefore want to see it a second time, I want to offer that opportunity to others.”

Last for a reason, Outinen did not see much new performances, but something nonetheless: Rose and Seidi Haarlan A new childhood aroused the feelings that Outinen wants to share. Especially when there was a lot of talk in the news at the same time about the symptoms and violence of young people.

“Illuminating a child’s perspective A new childhood also seemed to fit a perfect pair for a parent who already had a job in Kajaani Hanna Vahtikarin Like a raging mother for the presentation. Taken aback, I am happy to say that artists have hit the deal with the things that are now rising to the surface in society anyway, “Outinen says.

The corona pandemic is also visible in the festival program, but only as escapism.

“I notice a slight koronakapinaa cultural factors all sides. After all, it’s weird that beer can be gutted and karaoke can be sung, but kids can’t do it. I really hope that by the summer the situation will calm down, and in Kajaani you can once again enjoy the culture from a safe distance and behind a mask. With software choices, we want to offer alternative ways to look at the world after a long dark time. ”