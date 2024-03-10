Poetry | It is always repeated that poetry does not sell, but today's poets are sold more than Eino Leino used to be

Was everything better before? At least not selling poetry. Contemporary poetry is sold, but according to publishers, it needs new distribution channels.

Poetry sales are talked about a lot in the literary industry, but rarely in very precise numbers. Various bestseller lists are published, but the sales numbers of works below them are a matter of guesswork outside the publishing houses. Poets rarely appear on the lists, in recent years, mostly those known for their dialect poems have appeared at the top of the sales list Heli Laaksonen.

Jenni Haukion delivered by Look at the northern sky -poetry anthology (2017) is a rare collection of poems.

The paucity of poetry in the catalogs of publishing houses is justified by the claim that “poems don't sell”.

Situation is anything but fresh.

Yrjö A. Jäntti writes Werner Söderström in his history of Osakeyhtiö (1928) that in the 1910s “poetry books were bought very minimally” and that at that time “publishers really practiced armism when printing poems”.

“ “All kinds of straightforward narrative literature ran rampant in the dominant position and swelled from its swelling.”

Author Unto Kupiainen in his history of poets (1948) describes those years as “the closing years of poetry”, although at the same time he emphasizes the high quality of the poetry of the 1910s. At that time, “all kinds of straightforward narrative literature were rampant in the dominant position and swelled with their swelling precisely at the expense of poetry”, he writes. For example, a poet who died in the civil war Juhani Siljon brand work Towards the ground (1914) sold 164 copies in the first three years.

Sales were not always blessed with much more, even if the cover was handsome Eino Leinon name. Hell songs (Otava, 1903), the most famous of Leino's works, achieved sales of 229 copies in its first year. Leino's competitor V. A. Koskenniemi instead, it is often cited as an exception to the weak sales figures of the early part of the last century. The classic style and patriotic themes appealed to the bourgeoisie with purchasing power.

of the WSOY delivery manager Mikko Rouhiainen according to this, the sales of poetry books published by the publishing house today surpass Siljo's and Leino's achievements.

Sales figures rarely fall below 400 copies, and over a thousand copies are regularly seen. Heli Laaksonen is in his own series Sun carrot water – with sales of 13,000 copies of his work. Award nominations and favorable reviews can help even the first book of poems to sell more than a thousand copies.

For example Tuukka Pietarisen (b. 1996) debut collection Alone and differently (2018) was nominated for the Helsingin Sanomat literary award, and its 1,100-copy edition sold out in a couple of years. In January, a third collection was published from Pietarin.

Miki Liukkonen (1989–2023) poetry collections White poems (2011) and Elizabeth (2012) have hurtled to somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 copies sold since his death. The latter is an exceptional work of poetry in that it has been published in its entirety in another language – French by Sébastien Cagnoli as a translation.

“Libraries purchases have decreased significantly in the last ten years, so sales cannot be taken for granted,” says Rouhiainen.

Even with poetry collections, the publisher thinks more and more about the book's subject and the poet's brand. When these come together, the result can be a small-scale hit. For example Anja Erämajan latest collection I'm here in the forest now (2021) took place in the most sacred place of Finnish poetry, the forest, and brought there a new kind of poet's voice, special but approachable. The end result: more than 1,700 books sold.

Although the poet would not immediately or even during his lifetime attract the attention of the buying public, he might still be a profitable investment for the publishing house. WSOY's stable has Saima Harmajan (1913–1937), Eva Kilven (b. 1928), Kirsi Kunnasen (1924–2021) and Edith Södergran (1892–1923) names whose sales can be counted on from decade to century. According to Rouhiainen, Harmaja will be published in 2023 Collected poems The first edition of 1,500 copies sold out quickly.

Also Siltala's publisher Touko Siltala mentions a long-time poet as an enduring favorite, Aulikki Oksanen (b. 1944). Published by Oksanen in 2014 Shake the sky! Selected poems -work is still being sold steadily, and in total there have been several thousand sales. According to Siltala, even in the 1990s, collected and selected poems by all major poets were widely available in bookstores, but poetry distribution networks have collapsed even more so in the bookstore industry.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the Living Poets Club sold more than a thousand copies of four different works of contemporary poetry to its members. According to Siltala, new distribution channels are needed even now.

“The poetry shelves of the big chains are now mostly verses, and if things go well, there will be a couple of poetry works as well,” says Siltala.

Is it publishing poetry books for this market profitable?

“It's not a very interesting question, but we are thinking about the lasting literary value of our works. Of course, there can't be very many projects like that, because editing poetry is expensive and slow specialist work, with few skilled people,” says Siltala.

Siltalan can claim to have been extremely successful in its investments in quality literature, as the publishing house has published, for example, two previous Finlandia winners. Sirpa Kähkönen 36 urns -publishing the audiobook version of the work only at Christmas led to an excellent sale of the printed book. With these profits, a few books of poetry with low sales are hardly a problem.

The literary value is also emphasized by the publisher of the Enostone publishing house, which initially focused on poetry Kalle Niinikangas. He states that it is important for a small publishing house to be present where poetry happens. Along with Vesa Tompur, the publisher of Aviador, and Tommi Parko, who publishes translated poetry, Niinikangas is a very familiar sight to those who attend various poetry events. Enostonen's offices are located in Sörnäini, on the first floor of the brand new Teksti building, which facilitates networking.

“Our writers also sell a lot of their works themselves, for example stage poets often even buy boxes of their books to sell. What's important to us, however, is that we don't oblige to do this, unlike some players in the industry,” says Niinikangas.

Even so hit books are often surprises in the field of poetry. For example, an interesting cover design can influence sales. Estonian poet Asko Künnap burn each one Ball lightning knocks as it comes -his works (Fin. Hannu Oittinen) a unique hole in the cover, and the book is taken out of hand, especially in various sales events.

Enostone and WSOY have also made audiobooks of their poetry works, but Rouhiainen and Niinikangas agree that they have not yet found their audience.

“It is often claimed that a poetry book is the downfall of a publishing house, but this is not true. Yes, it's an audio book,” says Niinikangas.