I watched with great enthusiasm the conclusion of the program “Prince of Poets” in its ninth season, in which the Saudi poet Sultan Al-Dit won the title, obtaining a mantle and the seal of the Emirate of Poetry and the title of “Prince of Poets”. I do not hide you a secret that, since the first session of the program in 2007, I have set my watch with the dates of the broadcast of its episodes on Abu Dhabi Channel. Most of its evenings, which represent me as a poet, represent a big lung and an important outlet, so I interact enthusiastically with what the poets’ sorrow brings, so that my ears are softened to the music of their poems. .

In general, the program provided an important opportunity for poets and talented women, poets and talents in their search for the title, and with its succession of courses it succeeded in attracting non-Arab poets who know the essence of our language by heart.

Despite the difficult conditions imposed by the Coronavirus; The Committee for the Administration of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi was able to continue its efforts in searching for the Prince of Poets for this season, so it first employed the possible techniques to meet the participants wherever they are, and then gathered them in Abu Dhabi, adhering to the procedures, precautionary measures and medical protocol, in a manner that guarantees the safety of the poets, members of the jury and workers in the program.

With the completion of nine seasons of The Prince of Poets, the Festivals Management Committee and the Poetry Academy prove that the program is not just a televised competition specialized in eloquent poetry, but rather a unique case and literary demonstration aimed at strengthening the connection between poets, preserving the glow of the poetic movement, as well as informing fans of eloquent Arabic poetry. On the poetic sounds that they did not know before and did not see the results thereof. There is no doubt that all of this comes within the framework of the UAE’s vision aimed at preserving heritage and promoting interest in Arab literature and poetry, to contribute to the manufacture of Arab culture, and to support creative people morally and materially, which necessarily achieves qualitative leaps in the world of culture.

I can say without exaggeration: The “Prince of Poets” program, along with his brother, “The Million’s Poet” program for Nabati poetry, are two distinct icons and signs in the arena of Arab poetic creativity, especially since they are supported by the Abu Dhabi government and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Today, after years of launching the two programs and monitoring what they have achieved, I can say that they – and through the media – have succeeded in introducing poetry into every home, and reaping unprecedented popularity in our modern history. Arab poetry, with its two parts al-Fasih and Nabati, and before the launch of the program “The Prince of Poets” and “The Poet of the Million”, was confined to literary clubs, writers’ unions, evenings, literary councils, and book fairs, and the audience was limited, and sometimes elitist, and therefore poetry only reached a small number of interested people. With him, after presenting poetry on satellite channels, the Poetry Academy succeeded in transferring the poetic scene to wider horizons. In every season, it contributes to strengthening the relationship between the poet on the one hand and the audience of poetry on the other hand, whether that poetry is classical, eloquent or Nabatean, and it continues to present remarkable poetic voices and important critical points of view.

“The Prince of Poets” and “The Million’s Poet” are two programs that formulated another vision for the mass of poetry. They presented dozens of creative poets and poets, shed light on important new poetic experiences, and helped the participants in them develop their poetic tools. On the other hand, all of them set out on their paths to confirm their keenness on continuity in the arena of poetry, and to spread beauty and love among people.