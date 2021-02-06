Dubai (Union)

With the hope probe approaching the capture orbit around Mars next Tuesday (February 9, 2021), Caesar’s voice echoed Arab singing, Kazem Al-Saher, yesterday, through television stations, radio networks, “Internet” sites and social media platforms, singing this historic Arab-Emirati achievement And celebrating with poetic words and letters balanced by an unprecedented event in Arab history, which is the first Arab planetary exploration mission within the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope.”

Caesar Kazem El-Saher refused to have his beautiful voice present in the memory of the Emirati Arab supremacy, in the journey of the Hope Probe to Mars, which is an Arab memory, with all the presence, prestige and legacy of Caesar, and with all the passion of the Arabs, to see the supremacy of an entire nation .. a nation waiting Whoever brings hope and strengthens the spirit in it, and affirms its ability to excel and succeed, embodying an ancient past, leading to a dazzling future, where the leadership of the UAE always insists on exploring and anticipating it before its time. Kazem Al-Saher, with his voice and melody, and in the words of another Kazem, one of the people of the letter and language, Kazem Al-Saadi, was not a singer, but was a historian, for historical moments, in which the Emirates say that there is a country that looks to the future and extends its bridges to the world for the sake of the well-being of humanity, defeating The impossible and using it for the good of humanity. It is therefore a historical singer, chronicling for a watershed moment, composed and sang by Tsar Kazem Al-Saher, and broadcast this night, and its words were written by the great poet Kazem Al-Saadi, and distributed by musician Michel Fadel, while all Arabs listened in one time to the song that tells the story of their glory and the glory of the Emirates, and brings together Arab achievement The nationalist Arab feelings that illuminated the space of the Emirates and the Arab world with words celebrating the historic achievement.

Kazem El-Saher said after releasing his song in the spaces of the Arab world: “I feel great pride, when I see the UAE realizing for itself, and for all Arabs, achievement after achievement, this event is Arab, touches our hearts and stirs hope in us, for we are a nation with its history, and it is always able to Assuming the position it deserves, and the leadership of the UAE has always strengthened this Arab spirit in all its initiatives, to tell us that we have been and will remain among the people of ability and achievements, the most prominent of which of course is the Hope probe journey to Mars .. Arab hope, after years of work, diligence and overcoming difficulties, Today we are days away from historical moments that mean a lot to each of us.