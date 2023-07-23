Poetry | A summer city event can also be built around poetry, Allas Spoken Word showed

The event, which presents four domestic and four visiting poets from Britain, is primarily aimed at readers in English who find new reading through, for example, Instagram or Tiktok.

Pool Spoken Word. Pool Sea Pool 22.7. Hollie McNish, Joelle Taylor, Harry Baker, Michael Pedersen, Nihkee Akka, Juho Kuusi, Harri Hertell, Elsa Tölli

Poet Elsa Tolli climbs from the audience over the Altaa fence onto the stage and for a while whispers incomprehensible things into the microphone. When he starts speaking Finnish, every word weighs. Tölli’s new poems have the familiar homely glamor and role-playing that enables freedom, but also a new kind of precise observation. “It was forbidden to look, but I looked carefully,” he says.

Behind Katajanokka, the Viking Line cruise ship turns slowly, blows its fog horn and heads towards Stockholm.

Later, a police boat turns around in the same place, just as the poet Juho Kuusi has uttered an ironic ode to the low-quality hashish or fur of the past years – and thanked Jari Aarniota delivery of goods.

The verbally skillful poems of the two-time Poetry Slam Finnish champion have always aimed purposefully out of the narrow box of masculinity. Kuusi sees the same half-grown malice in current power politics as in the middle school yard and manages to show the connections precisely.

Pallet pick up are most often encountered indoors, so the already surrounding windy summer city, seagulls and rippling sea make the event feel like a fresh opening. Allas Spoken Word is a natural part of the chain of new summer events that emphasize Helsinki’s maritime character.

I myself arrived on the HSL ferry from Laajasalo Villa Wuorio’s excellent free event Leksyfest, while the photographer continued on another boat to the Odysseus festival on the island of Lonna.

Allas Spoken Word shows that a summer city event can be built around poetry as well as pop music. Especially the British performers of the event are fanned on a large scale, but the stars of this genre are approachable and hang out among the audience.

Hollie McNish has gathered a wide fan base with her poems about the taboo subjects of everyday life.

In the culture of the industry, the border between the performer and the audience is traditionally thin, often non-existent. Among the performers of the evening, a British one in particular Hollie McNish has gathered a wide fan base with his poems dealing with the taboo subjects of everyday life – and by being just as funny, direct and genuine on stage as many would wish their best friend to be.

The stage sitting in front Saara Halonen has in his hands the next performer booked in advance by Michael Pedersen a book of poems The Cat Prince & Other Poems. Halonen says that he got Hollie McNish’s poetry books on the recommendation of a friend in a London bookstore and that he went to see McNish at her previous concert in Helsinki last December. Pedersen, who appeared as a warm-up person, also crashed there, with whom Halonen has been messaging on Instagram.

“In poetry, the treatment of topics that are often perceived as difficult is attractive in an insightful way – McNish has beautiful poems about menstrual blood, for example,” says Halonen.

Allas Spoken Word is not a traditional literary event where international guests always come with a translation, in cooperation with a Finnish publishing house. The only translation that is seen on stage is the organizer of the event Harri Hertellin just published in English All Emotions Allowed.

Michael Pedersen is one of Scotland’s most popular stage poets. Cat Prince & Other Poems, published in July, is her third poetry collection.

Also the rarely appearing Nordic champion of Poetry Slam Nihkee Akka that is, a poet Jonna Nummela has translated one of his poems into English and speaks native English. Nihkeen Aka put together a versatile musician Sanna Komin with takes you on a city trip from the poet’s current hometown of Savonlinna to the former, i.e. London.

Harri Hertell is pleased with the opening of the new event. The organizer only admits that the weather was exciting. Already when the gates opened, there were people almost in line, and the strong wind has blown away the rain clouds. When the sun at the end of July sets surprisingly early, the wind becomes a small problem.

Poetry Slam World Champion Harry Baker’s when performing, the crowd has already gathered quite far from the stage, at the top of the wooden stairs, where the sun is still shining. Even in the Finnish summer, many did not expect such a cool July evening.

As a poet, Baker, who studied mathematics, is a precise virtuoso and verbalist who controls the measurements. In addition, he is a downright perfect performer, whose audience eats out of his hand even in difficult circumstances. The skill is that the subject of the poem doesn’t really matter. Few performers would manage to inspire the audience to shout out long German sentences containing the word “falafel spoon”, Falafel löffel. Baker makes this a breeze.

If Harry Baker’s charm is perfection, then Hollie McNish’s charm is controlled imperfection. It is an iron law of popular art that the latter appeals to a larger audience than the former. McNish’s set will be short and you will definitely hear introductions more than poems, but when you meet a friend from a long time, even a short coffee makes you happy. McNish’s poem about her childless friends giving childcare tips offers Takuu a surface for identification.

The most powerful performance of the evening, however, is the one dressed in a stylish suit Joe Taylorwhose TS Eliot award-winning work C+nto & Other Poems takes a strong stance on violence against gender and sexual minorities.

In particular, the work is dedicated to murdered butch lesbians, but also reminds of the safe spaces that subcultures from techno to spoken word have offered minorities over the decades. This opportunity is also part of the continuum.