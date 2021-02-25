Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – In continuation of its cultural activity, the Al-Hirah Literary Council in Sharjah organized poetry readings by poets Salem Hamad Al-Kaabi (Emirates) and poet Fahd Sabah Al-Badri (Iraq), presented by journalist Hamid Mohammadi, in the presence of Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, head of the Sharjah Culture Department. And Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Qusayr, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, butti Al-Mazloum, Director of the Literary Council of Al-Hirah, and an audience of word lovers, while adhering to preventive measures and procedures, while the readings were broadcast on the department’s social media platforms.

In the beginning, the journalist Hamid Mohammadi indicated that the Al-Hirah Literary Council is a distinguished destination for poetry and poets, and a forum that includes and brings together lovers of literature and popular poetry from everywhere, explaining that the activities and events come from Sharjah’s keenness on literary knowledge, and gathering poets with their lovers in one place, stressing in At the same time, the two poets have a long history and distinguished experience in the field of poetry. For his part, poet Salem Al Kaabi expressed his thanks for the great role that Sharjah plays in the field of culture, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressing that His Highness gave literature and creativity the full right, saying: “I would not exaggerate if I said that the interest has become great, especially in the media coverage and cultural programs that Sharjah adopts and its constant support for poets and literature. He also thanked the Department of Culture and the Al-Hirah Literary Council for the great interest in creative people.

Al-Kaabi, drawn to Sharjah by love, chose to start reading with a poem in which he remembers the accomplishments of the smile emirate, and opens its horizons to metaphors of astonishment, responding to the poet’s inner serenity .. he says:

Start and think letters starting with the greeting / sweet, sweet, sweet / m And the grace to God the first with her recitation to my lord Sultan and his strong resolve / I bear witness that she did not neglect her and fulfilled her right from a house or her herdsmen / His eyes keep watch for the purpose of her satisfaction / every concern is shortened in any neighborhood / Last but not lastly the Qur’an complex and its efforts of revelation have ended her / and her daughter Atta accepted her desire and she saw about Near him won a fortune.

As a matter of nostalgia, Al-Kaabi immerses himself in the papers of past years, and searches for days gone by, which are tantamount to treating the heart, breaking it, and repressing it .. He says: To me, you scattered my papers for years, oh sweetness of pain after the scattering / I have groans, longings and nostalgia, and give me my life without you what I value / Hatti between Eyelid and in the middle of an eye in your thighs The pulse of the facilitator’s sweat / Tighten me to go to your world Where do you intend your right to appreciate it / Return me to the days of these old old years past bygone / Sing along / sing O how your voice revitalizes my thorns dazzles him / Downy O disease that inhabits me and whine O treatment of the heart broken and its strength

Hamid Muhammadi moved to the young poet Fahd Sabah Al-Badri, who said: “From the door of the one who does not thank the people, does not thank God .. I thank Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah for his support for Nabati poetry and poets, and thanks alone do not Suffice it to describe and praise His Highness, the great leader. ” And the young poet looked from the country of the Tigris to the lands of (Zayed) with a loving greeting, and from a text open to the poet’s love for the Emirates, he reads: Listen to my words and leave rumors about you if you want to hear the truth / Peace .. From the House of Literature and Civilizations, the ancient country of the Tigris and Euphrates / to Diyar (Zayed) ) I wrote it in the most beautiful verses whose content is deep love and affection / The enemy’s families have all spread so that the enemy has grown up in his chest / (Shama’s brothers) have accomplished the difficulties that have left his friend / seven rulers and ruled (seven emirates) so that it became the seventh (paradise felicah) / congratulations oh house of pride And tournaments from (Iraq) and its people, my sister.

In a second poem, Al-Badri goes to the “al-Mufid al-Muqisas”, and in it he enumerates the good qualities. He says: Excuse me, the owner of the big heart, let me teach you the useful, the short-tempered, the one who reveals a lot of goodness. This is considered a victory / and a mistake. What worries him is not shortened / Beware measuring a man with abundant money even if he owns a palace in every town / The man with his morals and his actions enlightens and the girl is the essence of her life is confined / The most sincere feeling in which the blind feels he sees at the slightest thing his heart melts. In conclusion, Abdullah Al Owais, accompanied by Muhammad Al Qusayr, honored the poet Salem Al Kaabi, the poet Fahd Al Badri and the journalist Hamid Mohammadi, by awarding them certificates of appreciation.